Pakistan and El Salvador establish crypto-centered bilateral partnership: report

Crypto.news
2025/07/17 16:11
ELYSIA
EL$0.004757-4.07%

Pakistan and El Salvador have established a joint agreement to further advance crypto collaboration between the two countries, specifically in knowledge-sharing.

According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Head of Crypto Council and special assistant to prime minister on crypto and blockchain, Bilal bin Saqib, met with President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele in South America to discuss a knowledge-sharing partnership regarding cryptocurrency.

This is the first time an established partnership between two countries puts crypto at the forefront of a bilateral relationship. Pakistan is currently in the process of diving into the crypto industry, while El Salvador has long been regarded as a trailblazer in embracing crypto on a federal scale since as early as September 2021.

So far, El Salvador’s strategic national Bitcoin reserve has accumulated 6,238 Bitcoin (BTC), worth about $745 million at current prices. Meanwhile, Pakistan has just started plans to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve as part of a government-led initiative to embrace digital assets.

Pakistan’s IMF roadblock

However, its efforts to delve into cryptocurrency have been hindered by the International Monetary Fund. Earlier this month, the IMF declined Pakistan’s proposal to subsidize electricity for Bitcoin mining, despite earlier plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of additional power. The IMF does not support countries involving cryptocurrency in their governance plans.

Just last year, Pakistan received a $7 billion loan from the IMF which is an ongoing agreement that lasts well into 2027.

Meanwhile, El Salvador is on the other side of its crypto ventures under the IMF. Even though the nation is already bound to a loan agreement with IMF, the nation continues purchasing Bitcoin despite further discouragement from IMF.

“There’s a commitment of President Bukele to keep accumulating assets as a way to do precisely that. Bitcoin keeps being an important project,” said Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem in an earlier interview back in June.

A partnership to share knowledge about Bitcoin accumulation or BTC mining advancements may prove beneficial to Pakistan as it attempts to learn from El Salvador’s strategy in establishing its own government-led Bitcoin ventures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,472.8-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:03

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%