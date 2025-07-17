Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by Index Ventures, with participation from institutions such as White Star Frst, Rerail, Bpifrance and Blockwall, as well as angel investors such as Revolut co-founder Nikolay Storonsky, Kyriba founder Jean-Luc Robert, Bridge co-founder Zach Abrams, Wise CTO Harsh Sinha, and Blackstone Group co-chief investment officer Lionel Assant.

Spiko focuses on providing tokenized money market fund services to European companies, allowing users to earn daily returns by investing in low-risk assets such as Eurozone and US Treasury bonds. The platform uses blockchain technologies such as Ethereum and Arbitrum, and has currently processed more than $900 million in liquidity. The company plans to cooperate with institutions such as Memo Bank, aiming to exceed $1 billion in asset management by 2025.