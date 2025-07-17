Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve the discoverability and interoperability of multi-purpose tokens in wallets and block browsers by standardizing basic information fields such as token names, codes, and issuers. The plan adopts the principle of voluntary participation, retains the flexibility of the 1024-byte metadata field, and recommends adding structured data such as asset categories (such as RWA, DeFi, etc.) and icon links. The developer emphasized that the standard is fully backward compatible, and tokens that are not adopted can still circulate normally. Analysts believe that if widely adopted, it will significantly improve the integration experience of cross-chain bridges and institutional wallets.