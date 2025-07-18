Web3 smart layer W3.io completes $7 million seed round led by Blockchange Ventures

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Globenewswire, Web3 intelligent layer W3.io announced the completion of a US$7 million seed round of financing, led by Blockchange Ventures, with participation from Framework Ventures, Arrington Capital and other institutions.

The alliance is building the Prodigy Network, a programmable intelligent automation network that aims to lower the threshold for enterprises to use blockchain technology. The CEO of W3.io said that the project is committed to developing plug-and-play business solutions covering global micropayments, mortgages and other scenarios.