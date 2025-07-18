Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company

PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately US$2.03 million of personal funds, becoming the controlling shareholder. Leshner said that he plans to replace board members, promote the company to explore new strategies, and even consider introducing a crypto asset treasury strategy. He admitted that due diligence on the company was limited, reminded investors to be wary of the risks of low-market-cap companies, and revealed that as the company continued to issue additional shares, its actual control has been diluted. Leshner also pointed out that the traditional market has serious deficiencies in the transparency of share circulation, and believes that crypto tokenized shares can bring higher transparency.