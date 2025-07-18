A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Ai Yi, the "smart money" that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million, bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million and an average purchase price of $3,437. It is reported that the account had previously made a profit of $7.41 million through BTC and WBTC bottom-fishing, and $3.02 million through ETH bottom-fishing.

