Ethereum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Genesis Block on July 30

PANews reported on July 18 that the Ethereum Foundation announced that July 30, 2025 is the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum Genesis Block. On this day, the Ethereum Foundation will join the global community to hold the "Ethereum 10th Anniversary Party" and support spontaneous celebrations in various places. Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei and other places in China are among the global celebration networks, and the activities include offline gatherings, on-chain commemorations and global live broadcasts. Community organizers can apply to the Ethereum Foundation for an event subsidy of up to US$500. The event must be held on July 30, free and open to all Ethereum enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.