Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC

Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet.

The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrency. The approved assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC).

Thumzup stated the decision is part of a wider strategy to remain at the forefront of digital finance and expand its exposure to the crypto market. In parallel with its growing AdTech platform, which rewards users for sharing branded content on social media, Thumzup is also developing a patent-pending AI-powered lifestyle marketplace.

The newly authorized crypto treasury aligns with recent regulatory changes that favor more transparent crypto policy frameworks in the U.S. It puts Thumzup in a position to participate more actively in the digital asset economy.

No timeline was provided for the allocation, but the board’s approval gives Thumzup the flexibility to gradually accumulate digital assets up to the authorized limit.

Thumzup joins a rising number of public companies adding crypto to their balance sheets. Bitcoin leads as the dominant treasury asset, with about 272 companies now holding BTC in their balance sheets, as tracked by BitcoinTreasuries.Net.

Although Bitcoin is still the most widely adopted treasury asset, a number of companies have branched out into other cryptocurrencies like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Thumzup’s diversified approach echoes this trend.

Short-term company valuations have previously been significantly impacted by crypto treasury announcements. For instance, following the disclosure of their Solana and Ethereum holdings, respectively, Upexi and SharpLink experienced triple-digit stock increases.

However, both later experienced sharp retracements, demonstrating the volatility risk. Thumzup stock is yet to show any major shift driven by the new strategy.

Public companies have been raising money for cryptocurrency purchases through a range of arrangements, such as convertible debt, ATM equity offerings, and PIPE deals. Thumzup has not indicated whether it will pursue similar mechanisms.

