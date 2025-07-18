6 days ago, the whale who shorted Ethereum added 3.58 million USDC, and the liquidation price was 4006.2 US dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum whale address 0x8c58 started shorting ETH 6 days ago, and has accumulated losses of more than 10.7 million US dollars. To avoid liquidation, the address has just deposited an additional 3.58 million US dollars in USDC on the Hyperliquid platform. The current liquidation price is 4006.2 US dollars.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.