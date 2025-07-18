Ethereum reclaims $3,600 as total crypto market cap hits $4 trillion ATH

The crypto market is still climbing, and Ethereum is not relinquishing its spot as a top gainer.

According to crypto.news data on July 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has pushed back into the $3,600 zone for the first time since dropping below that level in January.

Trading at $3,642 at the time of writing, the reclaim comes as the second-largest crypto asset continues its meteoric rise, riding on a 9% gain in the past 24 hours.

So far this week, ETH is up about 22% and nearly 43% over the past month, marking a sharp recovery after a prolonged slump from earlier highs. But what’s driving the uptrend?

Record ETH ETF inflows and corporate buying boost gains

One key driver is the surge in the U.S.-listed spot exchange-traded funds tracking Ethereum, which continue to attract heavy inflows as demand surges.

Most recently, the nine listed ETFs recorded about $602 million in inflows, building on $717 million from the previous day and bringing weekly totals to roughly $1.7 billion. These are the highest levels seen since December 2024, signaling renewed institutional interest in ETH.

At the same time, corporate interest in Ethereum is making headlines. Several companies have started adding ETH to their balance sheets, betting on its role as a treasury reserve asset. This wave of allocations has supported Ethereum’s rise, pushing its market cap to around $439 billion.

ETH’s surge is also part of a broader market breakout, as a strong rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and several major altcoins pushes market valuations to unprecedented levels.

Crypto market cap hits record highs

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization crossed a new all-time high on July 18, breaking past the $4 trillion mark. This comes as BTC trades above $120,000 and altcoins like XRP (XRP) hit fresh peaks, contributing to a full market rally.

Data from market trackers shows Bitcoin remains the dominant force, holding a market cap of around $2.4 trillion, while Ethereum’s share now sits near 11%. Major altcoins like BNB (BNB) and Solana (SOL) are also in the green, adding to the momentum and confirming broad participation in the rally.

The crypto market cap all-time high comes as industry regulatory outlook improves, particularly following the greenlight of pro-crypto bills by the US House. A $4-trillion valuation now positions the industry just behind Nvidia, the world’s largest company at $4.2 trillion, testament to its place as a major force in global finance.