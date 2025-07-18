XRP, BTC Holders Turn to APT Miner for Stable Investing

2025/07/18 22:07
Bitcoin (BTC) broke through $120,000, sparking heated discussions in the market again, while XRP also rose by more than 8% due to EU payment regulatory reforms and Ripple’s new round of cooperation plans. Despite the recovery of the crypto market, many investors have been unusually calm.

Data shows that more and more long-term BTC and XRP holders are turning their attention to APT Mienr, a fully licensed and compliant platform registered and operated in the UK since 2018. Users do not need to buy any equipment or master the technology. They only need to choose a contract to earn passive income every day, completely unaffected by the rise and fall of the currency price.

The mining service provided by APT Mienr is regarded by many users as a “digital savings account”. Compared with the psychological burden and risk fluctuations brought by frequent transactions, more and more investors are willing to choose a stable and predictable way to manage their assets.

How to Use APT Miner

  1. Sign up and get $15 (you can get $0.6 when you buy a contract with $15)
  2. Register an account using your email address
  3. Select the demand contract
  4. Payment – Get fixed income

APT Miner Contract Potential Profits

APT Miner offers various mining contract options in numerous different crypto assets. Users can pick the type of miner they want to use as well as the crypto asset they want to mine.

Most importantly, APT Miner offers affordable starting options for mining contracts and an enticing $15 signup bonus to get new users started.

You can see the complete list of available mining contract options here, or you can download the APT Miner app directly to your phone.

About APT Miner

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a digital asset service platform that has obtained local licenses and operates in compliance with regulations. We focus on providing users with convenient and secure cryptocurrency income solutions through high-performance hardware and intelligent technology. The platform always complies with regulatory policies and is committed to creating a stable, transparent and trustworthy long-term cooperation environment.

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
