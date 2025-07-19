Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600

Crypto.news
2025/07/19 02:09
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001409-6.75%

Bitcoin’s rally has finally trickled down to the rest of the crypto markets, with its dominance falling sharply in favor of altcoins.

Signs that the altcoin season may be starting are finally here, and Ethereum (ETH) is leading the way. On Friday, July 18, Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance fell by 3.35% to a three-month low of 60.8%. The biggest crypto asset saw moderate losses of 0.59% while falling below $118,000, while altcoins surged.

Bitcoin and Ethereum dominance over a yearly period

At the same time, Ethereum was one of the standout performers today, rising 5.56%, amid significant ETF inflows. Its dominance rose 1.87%, just as the ETH price briefly broke $3,600 for the first time since January.

What is more, Ethereum attracted significant ETF inflows, with $727 million on July 16 alone. BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for about $499 million of that figure. Moreover, monthly inflows rose 36%, outpacing Bitcoin ETFs, which saw their inflows grow by 10%.

Regulatory tailwinds boost Ethereum and altcoins

Most other altcoins registered strong gains, as traders converted their Bitcoin profits into tokens with more potential upside. The likely reason for the market’s appetite for risk is the passage of three crypto-related bills, which will significantly reshape the industry.

Notably, the recently passed Clarity Act delineates the jurisdiction between the SEC and the CFTC. This is particularly important for altcoins, including Ethereum. Virtually all altcoins were previously considered securities, which meant that they had to adhere to stringent securities laws.

For Ethereum, the passage of crypto legislations opens an opportunity for more institutional investment and participation. Due to its position as the largest and oldest blockchain that enables smart contracts, it is attracting significant institutional capital. What is more, legislation will likely attract even some conservative investors to look beyond Bitcoin for opportunities in the crypto arena.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
MindNetwork FHE
FHE$0.06908+2.52%
VANA
VANA$4.099-3.77%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.000301-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1188-2.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000113+8.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,685.59-1.17%
Babylon
BABY$0.05874+6.33%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi