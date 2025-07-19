Charles Schwab Intends to Launch Stablecoin

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in a financial report conference call on Friday that Charles Schwab hopes to issue its own stablecoin. Rick Wurster said: "Stablecoins are likely to play a role in blockchain transactions, and this is what we hope to provide." According to the conference call, the Charles Schwab team is preparing to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF spot trading for customers. The brokerage giant, which manages more than $7 trillion in assets, has been cautious about adding cryptocurrency investment options to its products.

