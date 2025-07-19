SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,904 ETH 2 hours ago, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of US$260 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 4,904 ETH (US$17.45 million) through Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago. Since SharpLink Gaming began to reserve ETH in the micro-strategy operation mode in early June, it has purchased a total of 358,000 ETH to date. The average purchase price is about US$2,825, and there is currently a floating profit of US$260 million.

