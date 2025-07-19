Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews
2025/07/19 12:15
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011179+1.16%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$402 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$395 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$8.055 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.2511 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$1.026 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$45.3852 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.955 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$18.37 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.19%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$7.488 billion.

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
MindNetwork FHE
FHE$0.06908+2.52%
VANA
VANA$4.099-3.77%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.000301-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1188-2.22%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000113+8.65%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:45
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造“BTCFi
Bitcoin
BTC$113,685.59-1.17%
Babylon
BABY$0.05874+6.33%
BTCFI
BTCFI$0.00001845-19.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 12:33

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of “World AI Health Hub” and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi