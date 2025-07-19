Ethereum ETF mania: ETH targets $4,000—will key record break?

Ethereum’s price jumped for six consecutive days, reaching its highest point since January 7. It has jumped by over 158% from its lowest point in May this year.

Ethereum (ETH) jumped to around $3,580, making it one of the best-performing coins this week. 

SoSoValue data shows that the surge coincided with the robust spot Ethereum ETF inflows during the week. These funds added a record $2.1 billion in assets, the biggest weekly gains on record. 

The inflow was much higher than the previous week’s $907 million. It was also the tenth consecutive week of positive Ethereum ETF inflows, marking the longest streak since the ETFs were approved in September last year. Most notably, their cumulative inflows jumped to over $7.49 billion.

BlackRock’s ETHA ETF is beating its rivals, with its assets jumping to $9.17 billion. It accounts for almost half of the assets in Ethereum ETFs. 

Ethereum price surged as the crypto industry faced numerous tailwinds, including the signing of the GENIUS Act. It also benefited from the ongoing accumulation by SharpLink, which has become one of the largest corporate holders, emulating Strategy’s success. 

Ethereum price surge also coincided with other strong numbers. For example, the futures open interest soared to a record high of $51 billion on Saturday, higher than last month’s low of $28 billion. Surging open interest is a sign that demand continues to rise. 

Additional metrics also rose, with the stablecoin supply reaching a record high of $130 billion, while decentralized finance assets surged to over $178 billion. 

Ethereum price technical analysis

Ethereum price

The daily chart shows that the ETH price has been in a strong bull run in the past few weeks, moving from a low of $1,382 in April to over $3,500. 

ETH has formed a golden cross as the 200-day and 50-day moving averages crossed each other. The Relative Strength Index has continued rising, while the Average Directional Index soared to 38, the highest point since May 17 this year. 

The soaring ADX indicator is a sign that ETH rally is gaining momentum. Therefore, the token will likely continue rising, with the next point to watch being at the psychological point at $4,000. However, with the coin being highly overbought, there is a risk that it will have a brief pullback and then resume the uptrend.

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
Mind Network Launches Phase 2 of "World AI Health Hub" and Launches $5 Million FHE Reward Pool

PANews reported on June 23 that Mind Network officially announced its cooperation with VANA to launch the second phase of the "World AI Health Hub" activity on BSC. The first
According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

PANews 8月2日消息，据官方消息，纳斯达克上市公司 ATA Creativity Global（Nasdaq: AACG）宣布与由 Babylon 基金会作为 LP 领投的 Baby BTC Strategic Capital 签署协议，后者将以 1 亿美元总额控股 ATA，包括 3000 万美元新股与 7000 万美元认股权证，并重组董事会。 ATA 将转型为全球首个专注BTCFi生态的上市平台，深度与 Babylon项目合作（当前 BTC 质押4.5万枚）。公司还将大规模收购 Baby 代币，对标Baby 1亿多美元流通市值，打造"BTCFi
