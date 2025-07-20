Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million

PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Avail (AVAIL) will unlock approximately 972 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on July 23, accounting for 38.23% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$18.9 million;

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on July 25, accounting for 2.84% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.4 million;

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on July 25, accounting for 6.39% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.9 million;

Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 84.27 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on July 26, accounting for 4.13% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.9 million;

SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 41.88 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on July 23, accounting for 22.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.1 million.