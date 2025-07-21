Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After the news was confirmed late Friday, the stock rose 10% in after-hours trading.

Block Inc is a technology company that operates multiple business units in the digital asset ecosystem. Its Bitkey brand is a simple self-custodial wallet built for Bitcoin, and Proto is a suite of Bitcoin mining products and services. Last summer, Block began investing 10% of its Bitcoin profits each month in BTC and open-sourced its financial blueprint so that others could follow suit.

It was previously reported on July 19 that Block would be added to the S&P 500 index , but the specific time was not mentioned.