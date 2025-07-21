CoinShares: Digital asset weekly inflows hit a record high of $4.39 billion, with Ethereum attracting $2.12 billion in inflows

PANews reported on July 21 that according to CoinShares statistics, digital asset investment products had a record inflow of US$4.39 billion last week. The cumulative inflow this year has reached US$27 billion, and the total assets under management (AuM) has exceeded US$220 billion, a new high.

Ethereum performed outstandingly, attracting $2.12 billion in inflows, almost double the previous weekly record, and the cumulative inflow in 2025 has reached $6.2 billion, exceeding the total for the whole year of 2024. Bitcoin inflows were $2.2 billion, and ETP trading volume hit a new high of $39.2 billion worldwide, with the United States generating the vast majority of inflows ($4.36 billion). In addition, Solana, XRP, and Sui recorded inflows of $39 million, $36 million, and $9.3 million, respectively.