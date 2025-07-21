Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report

Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:32
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071+3.55%

The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers.

According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be open to general applications in its initial stages but will follow an invitation-based system. 

Set to take effect on August 1, 2025, this approach aims to ensure that only qualified players enter the market. Citing unnamed sources, the report added that the HKMA will engage beforehand with potential issuers to identify whether or not they satisfy its regulatory requirements for issuance. 

These are expected to include the strict set of conditions for approval outlined earlier in the year, including robust risk controls, compliance with anti-money laundering rules, and a clear demonstration of real-world use cases for any stablecoin issued.

If approval is obtained in this phase, the regulatory authority will proceed to grant the application for the licensing. The latest report comes as competition heats up in the local scene among interested participants, with more than 40 entities reportedly gearing up to apply for the license upon rollout. 

Despite the strong interest, local industry sources believe that authorities may issue only a handful of licenses, potentially in the single digits, reflecting a cautious approach designed to maintain oversight and tight control over the new regime.

The Hong Kong government has consistently pushed bold initiatives for its crypto sector, and the stablecoin licensing regime is part of a broader plan to put the local market on the global map.

Financial Secretary Christopher Hui explained recently that the ​​framework “will help attract more institutions from different parts of the world to issue stablecoins in Hong Kong according to actual application scenarios, which will greatly enhance the liquidity of related activities and the competitiveness of the Hong Kong market.”

Further regulations for the industry are also in the pipeline, including measures for crypto trading platforms, over-the-counter services, and custodians, which are expected to roll out in the coming months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.15%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1961-8.32%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.006738-29.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005269-7.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.21-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:55

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%