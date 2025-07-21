Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows

Crypto.news
2025/07/21 18:59
Everscale
EVER$0.00972+0.72%

Ethereum is taking the lead in driving institutional capital into digital assets, and its steady uptrend has fueled the largest weekly inflows ever recorded for crypto funds.

In its Monday report, CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products saw $4.39 billion in inflows last week, pushing assets under management (AuM) to a record $220 billion. This marks 14 straight weeks of net inflows, with year-to-date totals now at $27 billion.

Ethereum (ETH) led the charge with $2.12 billion, nearly double its previous weekly record of $1.2 billion and well ahead of Bitcoin’s (BTC) $2.2 billion. 2025 inflows for ETH have now reached $6.2 billion, already surpassing its entire 2024 total.

The numbers come as ETH continues its upward climb, briefly touching $3,800 earlier today before adjusting hands to trade at its current $3,777. So far, the asset has surged roughly 54% over the past month, and 23% in the last seven days. 

ETH’s performance over the past 13 weeks now represents 23% of its total AuM, underscoring its uptrend this year amid growing weight in institutional portfolios.

While Bitcoin’s $2.2 billion in inflows is down 18.5% from $2.7 billion the previous week, it still remains a major component of overall fund activity. Altcoins also posted smaller but notable inflows, including Solana (SOL) with $39 million, XRP (XRP) with $36 million, and SUI (SUI) with $9.3 million.

Robust inflows into exchange-traded products added to the surge, with BTC and ETH ETF issuers posting strong numbers. BlackRock and Grayscale led the gains, while Ark Invest, Fidelity, and ProShares saw outflows.

Regionally, the lion’s share of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $4.36 billion.  Switzerland, Australia, and Hong Kong followed with $47.3 million, $17.3 million, and $14.1 million respectively, while Brazil and Germany posted minor outflows of $28.1 million and $15.5 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.15%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1961-8.32%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.006738-29.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005269-7.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.21-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:55

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%