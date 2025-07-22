Publicly traded BTCS acquires 26,666 in ETH, holds $242m in treasury

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 00:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.10025-0.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00788+3.82%
Ethereum
ETH$3,511.63-3.52%

Ethereum treasury firm BTCS significantly expanded its holdings, which now surpass $200 million.

Ethereum (ETH) is slowly becoming a major crypto treasury asset. On Monday, July 21, BTCS, a publicly traded Ethereum treasury firm, announced a major expansion to its Ethereum holdings. Currently, the company holds 55,788 Ethereum, a 516% year-to-date increase. These holdings, combined with cash and other liquid assets, amount to $242.2 million.

Additionally, the company agreed to issue $10 million in convertible notes. The funding will come from the previously arranged $56 million investment with the investment firm ATW Partners. This funding is modest compared to the $189 million raised in one year, providing it with flexibility for future leverage.

BTCS acquired its Ethereum holdings at an average price of $2,846. Much of these purchases happened since July 14. At the time, the company disclosed holding 29,122 ETH, which combined with its cash holdings accounted for $96.3 million.

This means that the company bought approximately 26,666 ETH in one week, significantly expanding its treasury. The firm did not disclose when and how these purchases happened exactly.

BTCS leverages both tradFi and DeFi to acquire ETH

BTCS emphasized that it leveraged both traditional finance (tradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to raise its capital. The firm uses a mix of equity sales, convertible debt, and DeFi-based borrowing. What is more, the company also runs Ethereum node operators, earning yield for its holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.15%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1961-8.32%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.006738-29.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005269-7.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.21-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:55

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%