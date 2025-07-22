Wall Street rallies as AI hype meets earnings reality

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 02:22
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.31-3.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-0.66%

Stocks climbed toward record highs on Monday as investors looked past tariff tensions and focused on upcoming tech earnings.

The Dow rose 220 points (0.52%), while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.58% and 0.75%, respectively.

Traders are piling into tech shares ahead of key results from Alphabet and Tesla, both set to report on Wednesday. Optimism is high—but so are valuations, drawing warnings from economists who see signs of a growing AI-fueled bubble. Apollo’s chief economist, Torsten Slok, said valuations for top S&P 500 firms, such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, now exceed their peaks from the dot-com era.

Wall Street rallies as AI hype meets earnings reality - 1

Traders are bidding up tech stocks ahead of key earnings reports. Notably, both Alphabet and Tesla will release their earnings on Wednesday, the first among the major tech giants this quarter. Strong results could validate the market’s optimism and high valuations.

Still, the market’s focus on the AI sector is increasingly drawing comparisons to the 1999 tech bubble. Torsten Slok, the chief economist at Apollo Global Management, stated that the AI bubble could be even worse than the dot-com bubble.

Slok explained that the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 are now more overvalued than they were in the 1990s. Specifically, he compared the P/E ratios of major firms such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, and found they were higher than at the absolute peak of the dot-com bubble.

EU readies response as trade war escalates

Moreover, traders remain concerned over U.S. trade policy, as tensions with the EU escalate. The European Union is preparing for a trade reprisal if it doesn’t get a deal with the U.S. “If they want war, they will get war,” WSJ quoted one German official referencing the trade negotiations.

This is a response to President Donald Trump’s escalating demands toward the EU and other trading partners. Earlier, Trump pushed for a 20% minimum tariff on EU goods, up from 15% proposed earlier. On the other hand, the EU aims to obtain a 10% baseline tariff, with special consideration for certain industries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 5.4 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC in the seven days ending July 31st, reducing
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:07
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Stablecoin issuer Tether has surpassed South Korea in the number of U.S. treasury bond holders after it issued more assets with total exposure to U.S. Treasuries. How much U.S. debt does the firm hold? According to data from analysis firm…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-0.15%
U
U$0.027+170.00%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1961-8.32%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.006738-29.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005269-7.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:22
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.21-0.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:55

Trending News

More

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 1.1 billion in the past 7 days

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto

According to official news, Nasdaq-listed company ATA Creativity Global (Nasdaq: AACG) announced that it has signed an agreement with Baby BTC Strategic Capital, led by the Babylon Foundation as an LP

BTC突破114000美元，日内下跌 1.16%