Xingong Green Hydrogen: Promote the "new energy + RWA" strategy and plan to connect 100,000 sets of equipment to the RWA system in the next five years

PANews reported on July 22 that according to People's Finance, the reporter learned from Xingong Green Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Sichuan Jinding (600678), that Xingong Green Hydrogen explored the transformation of three core products into separable and tradable RWA (real asset tokenization) targets through dynamic asset on-chain technology, including mobile storage and charging robots, skid-mounted hydrogen production and refueling stations, and hydrogen power stations. Among them, from the perspective of Tianhydrogen No. 1 TGHD01, through the confirmation of power generation on the chain, the income per kilowatt-hour is automatically settled into stablecoins (such as USDC), realizing the real-time conversion of "green electricity is income". It is reported that Xingong Green Hydrogen is promoting three major strategic upgrades: it plans to connect 100,000 sets of equipment to the RWA system (including storage and charging robots, electrolyzers, hydrogen drones, etc.) in the next five years, and the estimated scale of securitized assets is tens of billions of yuan; jointly build the "Hydrogen Energy Industry RWA Alliance" with Bosch Hydrogen Power, Junrui Green Hydrogen, Sinopec, China Power Construction and other companies to open up cross-border hydrogen carbon sink trading channels; jointly launch the "Green Hydrogen Income Pass" standardized contract with partners, and apply to the local financial regulatory bureau for the first batch of pilot projects.