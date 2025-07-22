Canada's NextGen Digital launches crypto financial strategy, spends $1 million on Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptonews, Canadian listed company NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has officially entered the field of corporate crypto financial strategy by purchasing $1 million worth of Bitcoin. This move marks the company's first purchase of crypto assets and indicates its intention to incorporate decentralized assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana into its broader financial management framework. The company said its board of directors has approved a strategy that allows up to 80% of its treasury assets to be allocated to crypto assets.

