The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the way with a 9.62% increase

PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the various sectors of the crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the 24-hour increase by 9.62%. Within the sector, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose sharply by 20.98%, Moca Coin (MOCA) and Apecoin (APE) rose by 3.65% and 5.02% respectively. In addition, Ethereum (ETH) rose by 1.33%, and after approaching $3,900, it fell back to below $3,800, while Bitcoin (BTC) fell slightly by 0.24%, remaining around $117,000.

In other sectors, the AI sector rose 6.42% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Bittensor (TAO) and ai16z (AI16Z) rose 8.34% and 14.86% respectively; the Layer1 sector rose 4.26%, Solana (SOL) and Kaspa (KAS) rose 10.49% and 17.61% respectively; the DeFi sector rose 3.75%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 13.86% and 17.62% respectively; the Meme sector rose 2.82%, and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) rose 14.44%; the Layer2 sector rose 1.51%, and Movement (MOVE) rose 6.08%; the CeFi sector rose 1.35%, and the PayFi sector rose 1.19%.