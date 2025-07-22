Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

2025/07/22
PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies prepare to go public, Wall Street investment banks are also interested in keeping Bitcoin at a high level to create a favorable market atmosphere for upcoming IPOs. Today, this logic is gradually being fulfilled: many companies, including Circle, have submitted prospectuses, and new projects are queuing up for listing almost every week.

At the same time, the stock prices of many crypto-related listed companies rose sharply, further boosting market sentiment: MicroStrategy rose 47%, Coinbase rose 67%, Robinhood rose 180%, and Circle rose as much as 597%. Investors continued to make profits, and the market's attention and enthusiasm for participation in crypto-related IPOs were also rapidly increasing. This momentum is expected to extend the current bull market cycle of Bitcoin.

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
