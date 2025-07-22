Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously set in February 2025. The gas limit officially took effect at block number 22,968,004.

The increase to 45 million is part of Ethereum's expansion roadmap. The short-term goal of validators is a 60 million Gas limit, and the long-term plan is to achieve a 15 million Gas limit through the upcoming Fusaka hard fork and EIP-7935. To reduce risks, developers have also introduced protection mechanisms such as EIP-7983, setting the upper limit of Gas usage for a single transaction to 16.77 million units to prevent denial of service attacks and ensure network stability.