071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit

PANews reported on July 22 that 071labs announced a strategic investment in Nubit, a core infrastructure project for Bitcoin expansion. Nubit is committed to improving the scalability, usability and openness of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and as a core contributor, developed Thunderbolt, a native soft fork of Bitcoin. Thunderbolt significantly improves Bitcoin's transaction throughput through key technologies such as UTXO bundling and OP_CAT, and realizes native support for on-chain applications such as smart contracts, asset issuance and DeFi.

As of July 2025, the Thunderbolt mainnet transaction volume has exceeded 4 million, with more than 5,000 daily active users.

