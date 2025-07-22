ZachXBT reveals the inside story of Crypto Beast manipulating the $ALT crash

PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain detective ZachXBT said that Crypto Beast manipulated the market and deceived fans by lying that it had nothing to do with the $ALT market value plummeting from $190 million to $3 million. The investigation showed that on July 14, 45 related internal wallets sold more than $11 million worth of $ALT in one day, causing the coin price to plummet from $0.19 to $0.003. The relevant promotion and wallet information has now been deleted, and the on-chain fund flow has also been traced to multiple exchanges.

