Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,997.17-0.85%
RedStone
RED$0.3339+0.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9932+1.54%
Ethereum
ETH$3,520.7-3.35%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-19.69%

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels.

According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly above $118,000, down 0.21% on the day. While modest, the decline mirrors a sharper 3.1% drop in Ethereum (ETH) during the same period.

Among the even bigger losers are HBAR (HBAR), XLM (XLM), and SUI (SUI), which posted losses reaching 6%, 4%, and 3% respectively, while XRP (XRP), BNB (BNB) joined the trend with more minor declines within the 1% range.

Smaller tokens felt heavier selling pressure, with PUMP (PUMP) sliding around 15% and PENGU (PENGU) dropping 7%. Memecoins were not spared either. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) each logged losses of about 4%, while Pepe (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF) slipped roughly 2% over the day.

Solana (SOL), however, bucked the trend with a 4% gain, briefly touching $200 to stand out as one of the day’s only winners.

The broad downturn has shaved about 5% off the total crypto market cap, pushing it back below the $4 trillion mark it recently hit. So what’s driving this pullback?

Why the crypto market is down today

The red across major tokens today looks less like panic and more like a breather. Investors are locking in profits after a sharp two-week rally that sent BTC, ETH, and several altcoins to fresh highs.

On-chain trackers show that large position holders are offloading portions of their holdings to secure gains, with notable whale transactions moving BTC and ETH back to exchanges. 

Technical indicators support the sentiment. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has cooled but still sits in “greed,” suggesting that while enthusiasm remains, traders are becoming more cautious after the recent surge. 

Macro pressures add another layer. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have just ended their multi-day inflow streak, recording about $130 million in net outflows. This marked the funds’ first negative print in 12 days, a shift that often sparks short-term selling pressure.

Rising U.S. bond yields and ongoing uncertainty around the Fed’s next move are also weighing on risk appetite. Traders are watching every signal from policymakers, unsure if the Fed will cut rates soon or keep them elevated to fight inflation. This kind of hesitation often prompts investors to lock in profits, leading to short-term pullbacks.

Despite today’s slide, the broader uptrend remains intact. BTC is still up significantly month-over-month, while ETH continues to see strong interest. If these flows resume, the market could quickly find its footing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?