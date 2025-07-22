Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can now send, receive and manage cryptocurrencies directly in the app without downloading or logging in. The self-hosted wallet supports stablecoin transfers, token exchanges, and zero-fee coin purchases through MoonPay . In 2024 , more than 100 million users worldwide have activated the wallet, and the United States has previously postponed its launch due to regulatory uncertainty. Telegram 's expansion is expected to intensify competition with platforms such as Cash App and Coinbase .

