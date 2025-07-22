SharpLink flexes treasury muscle with massive ETH buy, outmaneuvers rival BitMine

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 23:39
Ethereum
ETH$3 515,38-3,16%

The public ETH leaderboard is shifting weekly. SharpLink’s latest accumulation spree pushes it back ahead of BitMine, but the treasury war shows no signs of cooling off.

On July 22, SharpLink Gaming announced it had purchased 79,949 Ether (ETH) over the previous week, restoring its position as the world’s largest corporate ETH holder with a total of 360,807 tokens, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

The purchase, executed at an average price of $3,238 per ETH adds up to roughly $259 million, marking SharpLink’s largest single-week Ethereum purchase since launching its digital treasury strategy in early June. The company said it funded the purchase through its At-The-Market facility, which still holds an additional $96.6 million earmarked for future ETH acquisitions.

SharpLink’s latest move comes just days after BitMine Immersion Technologies briefly overtook SharpLink with a $1 billion ETH position, highlighting the escalating competition among public companies to dominate Ethereum’s liquid supply.

SharpLink’s billion-dollar Ethereum bet

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of Ethereum can be seen as a calculated financial strategy with roots in both market dynamics and regulatory tailwinds.

The company’s treasury now holds 360,807 ETH, representing a 29% weekly increase and pushing its ETH concentration metric to 3.06, up 53% since launching its digital asset strategy in June.

At the core of this strategy lies a dual approach: capitalizing on Ethereum’s price efficiency while participating in its proof-of-stake ecosystem.

According to the press release, SharpLink has already earned 567 ETH in staking rewards since June 2, demonstrating how the company monetizes its holdings beyond simple appreciation.

The timing of SharpLink’s accumulation spree coincides with a pivotal moment for institutional crypto adoption. The recent signing of the Genius Act has alleviated critical regulatory uncertainties that previously deterred many corporations from participating.

Lubin hailed the legislation as transformative, noting it creates “a more supportive environment for companies like SharpLink to not only operate and grow, but also to harness the full potential of Ethereum.”

The coming weeks will test whether SharpLink can maintain its lead in the corporate ETH race, particularly as competitors like BitMine continue their own accumulation strategies.

But with regulatory winds at its back and a clearly defined treasury approach, SharpLink has positioned itself as a case study in how public companies might integrate digital assets into their long-term financial planning. The billion-dollar question now isn’t whether corporate ETH holdings will grow, but what new strategies will emerge as this trend matures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?