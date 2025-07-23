Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services, laying the foundation for the group to further develop digital asset transactions in the future, including stablecoins and tokenized physical asset (RWA) product distribution. The group's flagship trading application Eddid ONE will also be upgraded, and investors will be able to directly deposit and withdraw a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and USDT-TRC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.