South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV completes first round of financing of approximately US$11.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Edaily, South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV has completed its first round of financing of approximately 16 billion won (approximately 11.6 million US dollars) in Series B. This round of investment was participated by major Korean investment institutions such as Intervest and NH-SK Securities, and a second round of financing with the participation of multiple financial institutions is expected to be carried out at the end of next month.

According to reports, DSRV provides infrastructure for more than 70 blockchain networks around the world and manages digital assets worth more than 4 trillion won. Last year, DSRV's annual sales reached approximately 10.7 billion won, and its net profit for the period was 3 billion won. The company plans to increase sales in new business areas such as stablecoins and custody, and formally promote global market expansion in regions including the United States, Japan, and Africa.