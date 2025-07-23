South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV completes first round of financing of approximately US$11.6 million

PANews
2025/07/23 10:57

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Edaily, South Korean blockchain infrastructure provider DSRV has completed its first round of financing of approximately 16 billion won (approximately 11.6 million US dollars) in Series B. This round of investment was participated by major Korean investment institutions such as Intervest and NH-SK Securities, and a second round of financing with the participation of multiple financial institutions is expected to be carried out at the end of next month.

According to reports, DSRV provides infrastructure for more than 70 blockchain networks around the world and manages digital assets worth more than 4 trillion won. Last year, DSRV's annual sales reached approximately 10.7 billion won, and its net profit for the period was 3 billion won. The company plans to increase sales in new business areas such as stablecoins and custody, and formally promote global market expansion in regions including the United States, Japan, and Africa.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

