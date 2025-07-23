The crypto market partially pulled back, but the NFT sector rose for two consecutive days, and BTC rebounded to $119,000

PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, most crypto markets experienced a slight correction after continuous increases, but the NFT sector rose against the trend, with a 24-hour increase of 9.44%. Among them, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose again by 21.39% after rising by more than 20% yesterday, and Zora (ZORA) rose by 46.92%. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 1.42%, once exceeding $120,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1.01% and is now at $3,700.

In other sectors, the Meme sector fell 0.32%, Pump.fun (PUMP) fell 9.27%, but FLOKI and Bonk (BONK) rose 474% and 8.35% respectively; the PayFi sector fell 0.78%, Telcoin (TEL) surged 3.87% during the session; the Layer2 sector fell 0.84%, Mantle (MNT) was relatively strong, rising 3.72%; the DeFi sector fell 1.45%, Aave (AAVE) fell 4.48%, but Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Four (FORM) rose 1.51% and 3.03% respectively.