Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to reach $250,000 and Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, Arthur Hayes predicted that by the end of this year, the price of Bitcoin will reach $250,000 and the price of Ethereum will reach $10,000. He also said that Trump's "wartime economic policy" will stimulate credit growth, funds will flow into the cryptocurrency field, and stablecoin issuers will purchase U.S. Treasury bonds to provide financial support for the government's fiscal deficit.

