Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $534 million yesterday, the third highest in history

PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$534 million yesterday (July 22, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$426 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$8.583 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$72.6405 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$1.153 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$19.849 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.44%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$8.319 billion.