Sahara Data Service Platform DSP is officially launched, with a first-day reward pool value of over $450,000

PANews reported on July 23 that Sahara AI officially launched the Data Service Platform (DSP), which supports users to participate in the creation of AI data sets and obtain on-chain rewards. The first-day reward pool was worth more than 450,000 US dollars, covering $SAHARA and tokens of multiple partners.

The first batch of partners include Camp Network, io.net, Solo AI, MIA and xFractal.

DSP is the first on-chain AI data platform. Tasks are released by real projects. Users can participate in labeling through various task types and obtain income or data set ownership. CoinMarketCap data shows that driven by the launch news, $SAHARA has risen by more than 25% today and is now trading at $0.1043.