PENGU surpasses BONK to become the meme coin with the highest market value on the Solana chain, and its market value ranking rises to 54th

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the latest data from coingecko, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has surpassed Bonk (BONK) and ranked 54th in the cryptocurrency market value, becoming the Memecoin with the highest market value in the Solana ecosystem.

