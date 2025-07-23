Bank of England Considers Abandoning Digital Pound CBDC Project Amid Growing Opposition

CryptoNews
2025/07/23 17:25
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018704--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1948+6.79%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004792+5.83%
Major
MAJOR$0.16132+4.83%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0542-1.36%

Bank of England officials are considering abandoning plans to create a digital pound for households amid growing skepticism about the project’s benefits.

The BOE has privately urged the banking industry to accelerate payment innovations that could deliver similar benefits without the need for a central bank digital currency for consumers.

Digital Currency or Nothing, Not Even Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, Governor Andrew Bailey told Parliament Tuesday that “if the work with commercial banks is successful, I would need a lot of convincing” on the need for Britcoin.

The central bank’s retreat from its previously supportive stance follows its expenditure of £24 million on research and development since 2021.

It came amid over 50,000 public consultation responses and resistance from lawmakers, privacy advocates, and conspiracy theory groups concerned about government surveillance of financial transactions.

Bailey’s preference for tokenized bank deposits over CBDCs aligns with his concerns about stablecoins taking “money out of the banking system” and the “credit creation world.”

The governor advocates digitizing existing bank deposits rather than creating new forms of state-backed money for consumers.

The shift occurs as global CBDC enthusiasm wanes, with the Trump administration blocking further U.S. work with the GENIUS Act, and South Korea halting its digital currency pilot program.

Only the European Central Bank continues advancing its digital euro project among major economies.

Project Faces Mounting Criticism and Technical Challenges

Former Bank of England economist Neil Record has previously described the digital pound initiative as a “white elephant,” driven by the Bank’s financial interests rather than consumer needs.

Critics argue that no compelling justification exists for the project, despite substantial taxpayer investment over the past three years.

The Bank’s primary income derives from interest foregone by physical currency holders, and declining cash usage threatens this economic model.

Cash payments dropped from 51% in 2013 to just 12% in 2023, prompting concerns that the Bank seeks digital currency relevance as physical money becomes obsolete.

Privacy concerns intensify opposition as the proposed digital pound offers no interest payments and appears redundant compared to the existing banking infrastructure.

Commercial banks already provide digital payment services, interest-bearing accounts, and financial security for deposits under £85,000 through established frameworks.

Over 50,000 consultation responses highlighted privacy fears and potential destabilizing impacts if investors flooded state-backed digital currencies during crises, siphoning funds from other financial sectors.

Lord Forsyth criticized the initiative as “a solution in search of a problem,” given the massive expenditure without clear benefits.

Recent BOE research found diminishing benefits from CBDC launches as consumers increasingly adopt existing online payment technologies.

Regulatory Focus Shifts to Stablecoin Oversight and Bank Restrictions

Bailey emphasized the significant systemic risks associated with banks issuing private stablecoins, preferring regulated tokenized deposits that align with existing banking practices.

The governor warned stablecoin proliferation could undermine sovereign monetary control and fragment financial systems without proper oversight.

The BOE is implementing Basel Committee standards restricting UK banks’ crypto exposure to 1% of investments by 2026.

Executive Director David Bailey described the upcoming rules as “restrictive,” encouraging banks to maintain minimal cryptocurrency exposure due to heightened risks of price volatility.

The Financial Conduct Authority advances its “gateway regime” authorization framework for crypto companies by 2026, while finalizing regulatory structures for stablecoins and crypto custody services.

The regulator is seeking public input on its plans for regulating stablecoins as the adoption of digital assets accelerates.

Bailey cautioned that emerging digital money forms could disrupt financial trust if left unregulated, requiring careful monitoring of their effects on monetary unity and the “singleness of money.”

He questioned the role of reserve currencies in systems where payment technologies bypass traditional oversight mechanisms.

The stablecoin market grew from $125 billion to $255 billion in under two years, prompting regulatory concerns about the potential for fragmented monetary systems.

The central bank maintains the capability to launch CBDCs if warranted, but prioritizes private sector payment innovations over state-backed alternatives.

The approach marks a significant retreat from 2021 positions when officials considered digital pounds “likely” necessary for future monetary systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.