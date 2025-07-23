JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Fxstreet
2025/07/23 03:15
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
  • JPMorgan Chase is reportedly exploring lending against cryptocurrency holdings.
  • The initiative will permit clients to borrow against Bitcoin and Ethereum beginning next year.
  • The move follows earlier remarks from CEO Jamie Dimon that the bank plans to join the stablecoin race.

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.

JPMorgan plans crypto-backed lending initiative

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to launch a lending service backed by clients' cryptocurrency holdings, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to a report from the Financial Times on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report mentioned that JPMorgan could roll out the new initiative next year — although it is still subject to change. JPMorgan was previously reported to be exploring plans to offer loans secured by crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), starting with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust. The report noted that lending against the actual assets would be a further step.

The move would represent a U-turn for JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, who has long been a skeptic of Bitcoin. Dimon had previously announced that the bank would allow clients to purchase Bitcoin, although he remains critical of the digital asset.

Dimon also announced last week that the bank plans to enter the stablecoin market with a "limited-use" stablecoin primarily for institutional clients. He stated that he still didn't see how they are a better solution to fiat payments, reinforcing his skepticism about crypto.

The report further noted that for JPMorgan to offer loans backed directly by cryptocurrencies, "it would need to resolve the technical issue of how to handle crypto seized from customers who failed to repay their loans."

Since JPMorgan, like most US banks, does not hold digital assets on its balance sheet, it would likely engage a third-party custodian, such as Coinbase, to manage the collateral securely.

JPMorgan's shift toward crypto comes as more banks engage with digital assets, including Morgan Stanley, which is reportedly planning to launch crypto trading through its E*Trade platform.

The shift also aligns with progress in crypto regulation in the US. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act on Friday, which introduces a federal framework requiring stablecoin issuers to hold equivalent US Dollar-backed reserves, undergo annual audits, and comply with rules applicable to foreign entities.

This comes after the House of Representatives passed the Crypto Market Structure CLARITY bill last week, which now heads over to the Senate for final deliberation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.