Payments are broken, and stablecoins are rapidly fixing them | Opinion

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:38

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Here is a statistic that should keep payments executives awake at night: stablecoins now process $27.6 trillion annually. That’s more than Visa and Mastercard combined — and the number is only growing. What we are witnessing is not a gradual evolution of payments, but a complete replacement of the plumbing that the global financial system runs on. And we’re only at the beginning. 

Summary
  • Traditional international payments are broken: they rely on outdated 1970s infrastructure, are costly, slow, and prone to fraud, locking up trillions in idle capital.
  • Stablecoins fix the flaws of legacy systems, offering instant, cheap, transparent cross-border payments without trapped liquidity or complex intermediaries.
  • Regulation and adoption are accelerating: U.S., EU, and Asia are rolling out clear frameworks, and banks like JPMorgan and firms like MoneyGram are embracing stablecoins.
  • The future is stable, tokenized, and yield-bearing — stablecoins paying interest may soon replace bank deposits, disrupting incumbents who fail to adapt.

Global payments are broken 

Our current international financial system is horrendously inefficient. While the user experience has improved dramatically, we’re still using the same basic infrastructure from the 1970s. 

The reality is that ‘simple’ wire transfers require multiple complicated steps. Your bank sends money to its correspondent bank, which then goes to the SWIFT network, then the receiving correspondent bank, to the final bank, before making it to the recipients. Each stop takes a cut, causes a delay, and creates a point of failure. 

The results of this are profound. There is an average of 6% fees on remittances, $10 trillion is locked up in nostro/vostro accounts doing nothing, 38% of businesses report payments delays of five days or more, and $400 billion is expected to be lost to fraud over the next decade. 

And this is all while the payments industry generates $2.2 trillion annually in revenue while failing at its basic job: moving money quickly, cheaply, and safely.

Bitcoin almost fixed this

Bitcoin (BTC) was launched in 2009 and offered a potential solution: a peer-to-peer electronic cash system with no intermediaries. On paper, this solved the problems with our financial plumbing. But then something unexpected happened. The price skyrocketed from $0.40 to $29.60 in 2011. Then it crashed to $2. And now it is worth over $100,000. 

This volatility naturally killed its use case. Why buy coffee with something that might double tomorrow? The cash replacement turned into a speculative casino chip, now known as “digital gold.” 

Enter stablecoins: Bitcoin’s boring (but brilliant) cousin

In 2014, some innovators realised we could have the benefits of Bitcoin, but without the inherent volatility. Enter stablecoins — digital dollars that stay at $1.00. Tether (USDT) launched first, followed by USD Coin (USDC). And we now have over $200 billion in stablecoins across various blockchains. 

Businesses are reaping the benefits of stablecoins. Cross-border remittances are 60% cheaper than traditional methods, B2B settlements are instant instead of three days, and there is no capital trapped in correspondent accounts. 

Naturally, the numbers are exploding. In 2024, stablecoins processed $27.6 trillion, and there was a 59% year-on-year growth. This is not a gradual adoption; it is a fast and brutal takeover.

The current winners

There are a few companies that are excelling at using stablecoins. ALT 5 Sigma makes crypto payments invisible to merchants. Zeebu settles cross-border payments instantly and has transparent fees. And MoneyGram, the 150-year-old remittance giant, is expanding aggressively into stablecoins — and winning. 

The pattern is that instead of talking about blockchain, they focus on solving customer problems and providing unique benefits, without mentioning the underlying infrastructure, which many are still skeptical about.

Everything is about to change

Stablecoins are already threatening the payments industry, but we are about to witness the perfect blend of regulatory conditions and technological advancements that will lead to the death of traditional payments. 

The regulatory floodgates are about to open. The United States GENIUS Act is about to set the rules for USD-backed stablecoins, Europe’s MiCA Regulation is coming into force, and various jurisdictions across Asia and the Middle East are creating comprehensive and clear frameworks in a race to attract crypto and stablecoin businesses. 

Banks are finally getting on board. JP Morgan has launched the JPM Coin, while the Bank of America is hiring crypto teams. And the traditional payments incumbents, Visa and Mastercard, are building their own networks. 

In a particularly exciting development, yield-bearing stablecoins are also about to explode. Why hold normal dollars when stablecoins pay 5%? And by 2028, stablecoins are expected to save over $26 billion annually on cross-border payments. The math is obvious, and the writing is on the wall. 

We are watching the biggest transformation since credit cards. The companies that capitalise on this—and select the right infrastructure — will thrive. Those that don’t will join the likes of Blockbuster, wondering what happened. 

Ten years from now, the payments industry as we know it will look profoundly different. 

Manthan Dave
Manthan Dave

Manthan Dave is the co-founder of digital asset custodian Palisade, where he leads the engineering team. Before co-founding Palisade, he was a Senior Software Engineer at Ava Labs, where he drove innovative solutions across Avax and EVMs. Prior to this, Manthan was a Staff Software Engineer at Ripple, contributing to the development of cutting-edge systems such as On Demand Liquidity payment settlement orchestration and algorithmic trade execution. Manthan holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Greenwich.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.