CoinShares obtains MiCA license, what’s next for the asset management firm?

Crypto.news
2025/07/23 19:33

European digital asset firm CoinShares has become the first continental European regulated asset management company to be granted a MiCA license. What does the license entail?

Summary
  • CoinShares’ French branch becomes the first asset management firm to receive MiCA authorization.
  • CoinShares can now manage crypto-related portfolios and offer advice on crypto assets in the European Union.

According to a recent announcement, CoinShares Asset Management was granted authorization from the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation. This approval was given to its French branch, CoinShares Asset Management, and it allows the firm to fully manage and advise on crypto investments across the European Union.

The recent addition of such a license makes CoinShares the first asset management firm to receive triple regulatory license status. CoinShares already had two other key financial licenses.

The first one is the Alternative Investment Fund Management license that was granted by the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities management and the MiFID license that allows the firm to give portfolio management and investment advice on traditional financial instruments

The MiCA authorization grants CoinShares the ability to provide institutional-level portfolio management services across all crypto asset classes and investment vehicle types. The firm can now offer its asset management services to countries in the European Union such as France, Germany, Cyprus, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, and the Netherlands.

Co-Founder and CEO of CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti considers the authorization from the AMF as a “pivotal milestone” for the European digital asset industry.

“With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU, and CoinShares is proud to be the first in continental Europe to meet that standard as a fully regulated asset manager,” said Mognetti.

Established in 2013, CoinShares has managed over $9 billion in assets and operates in several countries. It is publicly listed and regulated in Europe and the U.S., offering services to companies, institutions, and individual investors in both digital and traditional financial markets.

What is a MiCA license?

A MiCA license allows a company to legally offer crypto-related services like managing crypto investment portfolios, giving advice on crypto, or running crypto platforms across the EU. However, they must abide by strict rules for investor protection, transparency, and financial stability in order to retain the license.

Therefore, with the recent MiCA Authorization, CoinShares can now manage crypto-related portfolios and offer advice on crypto asset management. With a MiCA license, a company can now “passport” its services across the entire EU under one unified rulebook.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Newsfile, Sequans Communications, a leading 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it will raise approximately
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 18:19
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $812 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.61 million
Share
PANews2025/08/01 23:30
Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03

Trending News

More

Sequans announces $384 million in private placement to launch Bitcoin reserve program

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$812 million, mainly due to the short position

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.