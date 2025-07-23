Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the mainnet beta is approaching, Plasma has added new roles such as builders and early contributors, and encouraged members to participate in teams to demonstrate the importance of stablecoins in promoting global capital flows. Teams must submit before July 25, and the first seminar will be held on July 28. Plasma said that education is the core of promoting the popularization of stablecoins, and collaborative discussions are an efficient way to make collective progress. Outstanding projects will also have the opportunity to receive support.