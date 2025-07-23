Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of 354 Bitcoins and currently holds 40,573. 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 139,216 Ethereums (about $508 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 115,295 and currently holds 2,714,049 Ethereums.

