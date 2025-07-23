Spark launches SPK farm and other new features to optimize user revenue experience

PANews reported on July 23 that Spark platform has recently launched a number of practical functions, including SPK farm (supply USDS to earn SPK), Overdrive (increase airdrop rewards), USDS (SPK farm) pool (stake SPK to enjoy SPK annualized income) and earning USDS points through Pendle. Users can increase their income by providing USDS, staking SPK or participating in Overdrive activities, with no lock-up period and no additional threshold, further enriching the way to participate in DeFi.

