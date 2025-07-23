Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule

PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated to the community and ecosystem, 7.6% will be airdropped to users and community supporters at TGE , 6.7% will be allocated to the market and a wider range of blockchain users, 0.7% will be used for pre-market price discovery, 30% will be used for community and ecosystem growth, 20% will be allocated to investors, 15% will be allocated to early contributors, 3% will be used for liquidity, and 17% will be allocated to the foundation. The official also announced that airdrop qualifications and allocation inquiries will be open at 15:00 on July 24 , and airdrop tokens will be available at 18:00 TGE .