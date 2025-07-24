Quid Miner launches mobile crypto mining app for Bitcoin, DOGE, and altcoin investors

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Quid Miner launches mobile cloud mining app, making passive crypto income as simple as everyday banking.

Summary
  • Quid Miner makes crypto mining easy via mobile cloud platform.
  • Mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with just a phone using Quid Miner.
  • Quid Miner opens passive crypto income to 180+ countries globally.

Manchester, New Hampshire, July 2025 – As digital assets become integral to modern investment portfolios, a growing number of global investors are searching for ways to earn passive income without navigating the technical maze of traditional crypto mining. 

Enter Quid Miner, a UK-based platform that has launched a next-generation mobile cloud mining app designed to make crypto earnings as accessible and intuitive as mobile banking.

Crypto mining made simple

Quid Miner was founded in 2010 and officially entered the cloud mining field in 2018. The company continues to expand its global layout and technical capabilities, and has been committed to improving its infrastructure for many years. 

It has strong and stable computing power to support/serve users in more than 180 countries. Quid Miner has strategic mining centers in the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan, and provides continuous and stable computing power through intuitive and easy-to-use applications on iOS and Android systems.

Using only a smartphone, users can mine popular digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and more, without the need for physical rigs, complex setups, or technical knowledge. Real-time contract management, earnings tracking, and automated optimization make the process seamless for beginners and professionals alike.

“Our mission is to remove the barriers to traditional cloud mining so that anyone, anywhere, can start profiting from digital assets in minutes,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner.

Why Quid Miner stands out in 2025

1. AI Optimization Engine – Automatically allocates computing power to the most profitable coins and pools, maximizing yield.

2. Multi-Currency & Multi-Chain Support – Users can deposit and earn with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT (ERC20 & TRC20), SOL, and BCH. Full flexibility across chains and portfolios.

3. Trusted Security – McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies ensure enterprise-level protection for all accounts, data, and transactions.

4. Eco-Friendly Operations – The platform runs entirely on renewable energy, reducing environmental impact while supporting sustainable crypto growth.

5. Mobile-First Interface – Designed for convenience, the app allows users to manage contracts, monitor real-time earnings, and access support from anywhere in the world.

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner

Step1：Choose Qudi Miner as your provider

Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan. Users can get $0.60 every day they log in, without activating any contract before.

Step 2：Create an Account

Register with an email, access the dashboard, and activate mining within minutes.

Step 3：Choose a Mining Plan

From short-term trials to high-yield contracts, choose a mining plan that fits a particular budget and goals. The computing power, term, and income corresponding to different contracts are different

Quid Miner BTC popular contracts

BTC Basic Computing Power [Experience Contract]

  • Investment amount: $100
  • Contract period: 2 days
  • Daily income: $4
  • Expiration income: $100 +$8 

DOGE & LTC [Goldshell LT6]

  • Investment amount: $500
  • Contract period: 6 days
  • Daily income: $6
  • Expiration income: $500 + $ 36

BTC[WhatsMiner M60S]

  • Investment amount: $3000 
  • Contract period: 15 days
  • Daily income: $39.6
  • Expiration income: $2900 + $594 

BTC[Avalon A1566]

  • Investment amount: $5500 
  • Contract duration: 2 2 days
  • Daily income: $77 
  • Expiration income: $5500 + $1694 

DOGE & LTC [Antminer L7]

  • Investment amount: $8,000 
  • Contract period: 27 days
  • Daily income: $122.4
  • Expiration income: $8,300 + $3,304.8

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and period, and the return income will also vary. 

For more contracts, visit the official website.

Beyond mining: A new way to participate in crypto

Quid Miner isn’t just a mining platform — it’s part of the wider shift in crypto from speculative hype to structured, long-term participation. By simplifying access and embedding best-in-class security, Quid Miner empowers users to become active players in the digital economy with confidence.

Whether someone is new to crypto or a seasoned investor, Quid Miner offers the tools, transparency, and trust they need to earn smarter in today’s digital landscape.

About Quid Miner

Quid Miner was legally registered in the UK in 2010 and is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire. Since launching its cloud mining services in 2018, the company has built a reputation for security, scalability, and user-centric design. With multilingual customer service and global support infrastructure, Quid Miner continues to set new standards for decentralized earning and global financial inclusion.

Download the mining app on Google Play Store and App Store.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

