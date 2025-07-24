Trump-backed WLFI and Vaulta forge Web3 banking alliance in US

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.

According to a press release dated July 23, World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto venture billing itself as the issuer of an “upgraded” digital dollar, has entered into a formal partnership with Vaulta, formerly known as EOS, to accelerate Web3 banking in the U.S.

The tie-up will see Vaulta integrate WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin into its digital banking infrastructure, positioning it as a potential cornerstone for decentralized payments and giving users access to compliant, on-chain dollar transactions without traditional intermediaries.

A strategic expansion beyond ideology?

World Liberty Financial’s entry into Web3 banking comes at a moment of intense scrutiny for the Trump-inspired DeFi venture. Long framed by its ideological roots, the project is 60% owned by the president’s family. Critics argue that the USD1 stablecoin could lead to indirect financial gains for President Trump or open the door to foreign influence on U.S. policy.

The USD1 stablecoin, backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, is being pitched to institutions wary of unregulated dollar-pegged tokens as a regulatory-friendly alternative to existing options.

“WLFI and Vaulta share a common mission: to build the connective tissue between traditional finance and DeFi,” said Zak Folkman, Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial. “By integrating USD1 into Vaulta’s Web3 banking infrastructure, we’re making decentralized finance more practical, compliant, and accessible for everyday users and institutions alike.”

The rebranded EOS Foundation has spent the past year repositioning itself as a banking operating system, offering near-instant settlement and interoperability across blockchains. Its infrastructure supports enterprise-grade DeFi applications and cross-border payments.

The partnership’s timing also suggests deeper strategic alignment. Just one day before the partnership was announced, WLFI purchased 3,400 ETH worth $13 million, adding to its growing $275 million Ethereum reserve.

The move signals aggressive treasury diversification, blending crypto-native assets with strategic partnerships like Vaulta’s. Meanwhile, WLFI’s governance token holders recently approved a proposal to make the token tradable within weeks, further integrating the project into the broader cryptocurrency market.